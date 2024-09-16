wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Tag Team Title Match and More
September 16, 2024 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on the USA Network, which features a tag team title match and more. The lineup includes:
* WWE World Tag Team Championship: Finn Balor & JD McDonagh (c) vs. Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods
* Braun Strowman vs. Bronson Reed
* Dominik Mysterio vs. Damian Priest
* Natalya vs. Zoey Stark
* Pete Dunne vs. Sheamus
* CM Punk returns
