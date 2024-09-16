Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Tag Team Title Match and More

WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on the USA Network, which features a tag team title match and more. The lineup includes:

* WWE World Tag Team Championship: Finn Balor & JD McDonagh (c) vs. Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods

* Braun Strowman vs. Bronson Reed

* Dominik Mysterio vs. Damian Priest

* Natalya vs. Zoey Stark

* Pete Dunne vs. Sheamus

* CM Punk returns