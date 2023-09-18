wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Jey Uso Battles Drew McIntyre

September 18, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw 9-18-23 Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight, which will feature a match between Jey Uso and Drew McIntyre. The lineup includes:

* Best 2 out of 3 Falls: The New Day vs. The Viking Raiders
* Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso
* Dominik Mysterio vs. Cody Rhodes
* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet

