wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Jey Uso Battles Drew McIntyre
September 18, 2023 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight, which will feature a match between Jey Uso and Drew McIntyre. The lineup includes:
* Best 2 out of 3 Falls: The New Day vs. The Viking Raiders
* Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso
* Dominik Mysterio vs. Cody Rhodes
* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet
