Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Fallout From Bash in Berlin

September 2, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw 9-2-24 Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW on the USA Network tonight, featuring the fallout from Bash in Berlin. The lineup includes:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Number One Contenders Tournament: Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed vs. Ludwig Kaiser
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Number One Contenders Tournament: Ilja Dragunov vs. Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio
* Zelina Vega vs. Shayna Baszler
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Number One Contenders Match: Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn vs. IYO SKY & Kairi Sane
* American Made (Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, & Ivy Nile) vs. Alpha Academy (Otis, Akira Tozawa & Maxxine Dupri)
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair celebrate

