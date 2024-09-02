wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Fallout From Bash in Berlin
September 2, 2024 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW on the USA Network tonight, featuring the fallout from Bash in Berlin. The lineup includes:
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Number One Contenders Tournament: Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed vs. Ludwig Kaiser
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Number One Contenders Tournament: Ilja Dragunov vs. Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio
* Zelina Vega vs. Shayna Baszler
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Number One Contenders Match: Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn vs. IYO SKY & Kairi Sane
* American Made (Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, & Ivy Nile) vs. Alpha Academy (Otis, Akira Tozawa & Maxxine Dupri)
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair celebrate
