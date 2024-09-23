wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Intercontinental Title Match and More

September 23, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw 9-23-24, Jey Uso vs Bron Breakker Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight, with an Intercontinental title match set and more. The lineup includes:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Jey Uso
* Ludwig Kaiser vs. Sami Zayn
* Drew McIntyre returns

