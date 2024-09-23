wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Intercontinental Title Match and More
September 23, 2024 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight, with an Intercontinental title match set and more. The lineup includes:
* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Jey Uso
* Ludwig Kaiser vs. Sami Zayn
* Drew McIntyre returns
