Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Tag Team Titles on the Line

WWE will present a new episode of WWE RAW tonight on USA Network, which will feature an Undisputed tag team title match. The lineup includes:

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: Finn Balor & Damien Priest (c) vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

* NXT North American Championship: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Dragon Lee

* Bronson Reed vs. Otis

* Shinsuke Nakamura responds to challenge from Seth Rollins

* Cody Rhodes will open the show

* Drew McIntyre on MizTV