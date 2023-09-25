wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Tag Team Titles on the Line

September 25, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw - Kevin Owens Sami Zayn vs Finn Balor Damian Priest Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of WWE RAW tonight on USA Network, which will feature an Undisputed tag team title match. The lineup includes:

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: Finn Balor & Damien Priest (c) vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn
* NXT North American Championship: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Dragon Lee
* Bronson Reed vs. Otis
* Shinsuke Nakamura responds to challenge from Seth Rollins
* Cody Rhodes will open the show
* Drew McIntyre on MizTV

