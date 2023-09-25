wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Tag Team Titles on the Line
September 25, 2023 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of WWE RAW tonight on USA Network, which will feature an Undisputed tag team title match. The lineup includes:
* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: Finn Balor & Damien Priest (c) vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn
* NXT North American Championship: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Dragon Lee
* Bronson Reed vs. Otis
* Shinsuke Nakamura responds to challenge from Seth Rollins
* Cody Rhodes will open the show
* Drew McIntyre on MizTV
More Trending Stories
- Maxxine Dupri, Tiffany Stratton, Tegan Nox Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Zilla Fatu Thinks Jey Uso Needs Jacob Fatu and Himself for the Next Phase of the Bloodline’s Story
- Ted DiBiase On Which Wrestler Should’ve Had A Bigger Career Than They Did
- Update On Jon Moxley’s Injury, Why Match Wasn’t Stopped