Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Last Monster Standing and More

September 30, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw 9-30-24 Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW on the USA Network tonight as the build continues to Bad Blood. The lineup includes:

* Last Monster Standing: Bronson Reed vs. Braun Strowman
* Kofi Kingston vs. Chad Gable
* Rey Mysterio vs. Xavier Woods
* Lyra Valkyria vs. Zoey Stark
* Dominik Mysterio, Carlito & JD McDonagh vs. Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde & Cruz del Toro
* We’ll hear from CM Punk and Drew McIntyre
* Jey Uso’s first appearance as Intercontinental champion

