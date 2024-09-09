Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW Season Premiere: Bret Hart to Appear and More

WWE will present the ‘season premiere’ of Monday Night RAW on the USA Network tonight, featuring the return of Bret Hart and more. The lineup includes:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill (c) vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn

* #1 Contenders Match for WWE Intercontinental Championshp: Jey Uso vs. Braun Strowman vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. Pete Dunne

* Street Fight: Wyatt Sicks vs. American Made

* Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee

* Zelina Vega, Lyra Valkyria & TBD vs. Pure Fusion Collective