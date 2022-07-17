wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Shows on A&E: Goldberg Episode of Biography, More

July 17, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
A&E’s weekly WWE block of programming airs tonight, including the Goldberg episode of Biography: WWE Legends and more. You can see the lineup below for today’s programming:

1 PM ET: WWE Rivals: Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels.
2 PM ET: Biography: Roddy Piper.
4 PM ET: Biography: Bret Hart.
6 PM ET: Biography: The Undertaker.
8 PM ET: Biography: Bill Goldberg.
10 PM ET: WWE Rivals: The Undertaker vs. Kane.
11 PM ET: WWE Smack Talk: Eric Bischoff

