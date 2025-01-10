wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
January 10, 2025 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight on the USA Network as the build continues to the Royal Rumble. At this time, only one match has been announced. Shinsuke Nakamura will defend the United States Championship against former champion LA Knight.
More Trending Stories
- Seth Rollins On Vince McMahon Coming Up With His ‘Freakin’ Nickname
- Mark Henry Says Hulk Hogan Never Tried To Make Amends For Racist Remarks: ‘It’s Not Gonna Go Away’
- Eric Bischoff On Why He Thinks Hulk Hogan Got Booed On WWE Raw
- Backstage Details on WWE’s Response To Negative Reaction To Hulk Hogan at WWE Raw on Netflix Debut