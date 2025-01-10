wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

January 10, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight on the USA Network as the build continues to the Royal Rumble. At this time, only one match has been announced. Shinsuke Nakamura will defend the United States Championship against former champion LA Knight.

WWE Smackdown, Joseph Lee

