Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Royal Rumble Build Continues

WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown tonight, as the build continues for the Royal Rumble later this month. The lineup includes:

* Bianca Belair vs. Bayley

* Joaquin Wilde & Cruz del Toro vs. Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo

* Cameron Grimes vs. Grayson Waller

* Randy Orton, LA Knight & AJ Styles prepare for Roman Reigns