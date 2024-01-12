wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Royal Rumble Build Continues
January 12, 2024 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown tonight, as the build continues for the Royal Rumble later this month. The lineup includes:
* Bianca Belair vs. Bayley
* Joaquin Wilde & Cruz del Toro vs. Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo
* Cameron Grimes vs. Grayson Waller
* Randy Orton, LA Knight & AJ Styles prepare for Roman Reigns
