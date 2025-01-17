wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Women’s Title Match and More
January 17, 2025 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight on the USA Network, with a Women’s title match and more. The lineup includes:
* WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Bayley
* #1 Contenders to WWE Tag Team Championships: Motor City Machine Guns vs. Los Garza
* Solo Sikoa returns
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Corey Graves & WWE, Rumored Belief That Graves Attempted To Get Fired by WWE
- Judge Denies Motion In Latest Update on Janel Grant’s Lawsuit Against Vince McMahon
- Tony Schiavone Recalls The Animosity Between Jim Ross And Jesse Ventura
- Danielle Fishel & Will Friedle On Appearing at WWE Raw Netflix Premiere, Friedle Not Being Named