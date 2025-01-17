wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Women’s Title Match and More

January 17, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown 1-17-25 Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight on the USA Network, with a Women’s title match and more. The lineup includes:

* WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Bayley
* #1 Contenders to WWE Tag Team Championships: Motor City Machine Guns vs. Los Garza
* Solo Sikoa returns

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Smackdown, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading