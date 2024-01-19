UPDATED: Randy Orton vs. Solo Sikoa Added To Tonight’s WWE Smackdown, Updated Lineup

UPDATED: WWE has announced a match between Randy Orton and Solo Sikoa for tonight’s episode of Smackdown. This is the first time ever the two have wrestled one on one.

Original: WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX tonight, with a Royal Rumble contract signing and more. The lineup includes:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance (c) vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn

* LWO (Carlito, Joaquin Wilde & Cruz del Toro) vs. Santos Escobar, Humberto Carrillo & Angel Garza

* Butch & Tyler Bate vs. Pretty Deadly

* Randy Orton vs. Solo Sikoa

* Royal Rumble contract signing ft. Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, LA Knight & AJ Styles

* The Kevin Owens Show w/ Logan Paul