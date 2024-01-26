wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Last Stop Before Royal Rumble

January 26, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of WWE Smackdown tonight, which is the final show before tomorrow’s Royal Rumble PPV. The lineup features:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance (c) vs. Kairi Sane & Asuka
* LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa
* Carlito vs. Santos Escobar
* Austin Theory vs. Carmelo Hayes
* Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits to come face-to-face with The Final Testament

