Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Last Stop Before Royal Rumble

WWE will present a new episode of WWE Smackdown tonight, which is the final show before tomorrow’s Royal Rumble PPV. The lineup features:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance (c) vs. Kairi Sane & Asuka

* LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa

* Carlito vs. Santos Escobar

* Austin Theory vs. Carmelo Hayes

* Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits to come face-to-face with The Final Testament