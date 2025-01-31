wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Last Stop Before Royal Rumble

January 31, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown JU CH 1-17-25 Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight on the USA Network, the last show before the Royal Rumble. The lineup includes:

* WWE Women’s United States Championship: Chelsea Green (c) vs. Michin
* Jimmy Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes
* Naomi vs. Liv Morgan
* DIY & Pretty Deadly vs. Motor City Machine Guns & Los Garza

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Smackdown, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading