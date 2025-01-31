wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Last Stop Before Royal Rumble
January 31, 2025 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight on the USA Network, the last show before the Royal Rumble. The lineup includes:
* WWE Women’s United States Championship: Chelsea Green (c) vs. Michin
* Jimmy Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes
* Naomi vs. Liv Morgan
* DIY & Pretty Deadly vs. Motor City Machine Guns & Los Garza
More Trending Stories
- Another Major Superstar Rumored for Return at WWE Royal Rumble 2025 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Roman Reigns Reveals They Sometimes Couldn’t Find Jon Moxley During The Shield Days
- Backstagae Update on Possible Names & Surprise Entrants for WWE Royal Rumble
- Rob Van Dam Explains Why He Is a Fan of Tessa Blanchard Despite Racist Accusations