wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: New Year’s Revolution
January 5, 2024 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown on FOX tonight, which carries the theme of ‘New Year’s Revolution.’ It features the following lineup:
* Winner Faces Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble: Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. LA Knight
* WWE Women’s Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Michin
* WWE United States Title Tournament Finals: Kevin Owens vs. Santos Escobar
* Butch & TBD vs. Pretty Deadly
* Roman Reigns returns
* Logan Paul to appear