Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: New Year’s Revolution

WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown on FOX tonight, which carries the theme of ‘New Year’s Revolution.’ It features the following lineup:

* Winner Faces Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble: Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. LA Knight

* WWE Women’s Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Michin

* WWE United States Title Tournament Finals: Kevin Owens vs. Santos Escobar

* Butch & TBD vs. Pretty Deadly

* Roman Reigns returns

* Logan Paul to appear