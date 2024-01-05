wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: New Year’s Revolution

January 5, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE SmackDown Roman Reigns - 1-05-2024 Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown on FOX tonight, which carries the theme of ‘New Year’s Revolution.’ It features the following lineup:

* Winner Faces Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble: Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. LA Knight
* WWE Women’s Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Michin
* WWE United States Title Tournament Finals: Kevin Owens vs. Santos Escobar
* Butch & TBD vs. Pretty Deadly
* Roman Reigns returns
* Logan Paul to appear

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Friday Night Smackdown, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading