wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown Includes Two Title Matches
October 11, 2024 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight on the USA Network, with two title matches already announced. The lineup includes:
* WWE United States Championship: LA Knight (c) vs. Carmelo Hayes
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill (c) vs. Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend
* Roman Reigns sounds off
