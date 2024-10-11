wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown Includes Two Title Matches

October 11, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown UST 10-10-24 Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight on the USA Network, with two title matches already announced. The lineup includes:

* WWE United States Championship: LA Knight (c) vs. Carmelo Hayes
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill (c) vs. Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend
* Roman Reigns sounds off

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Smackdown, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading