Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Women’s Title on the Line
October 20, 2023 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX tonight, with a women’s title match and more. The lineup includes:
* WWE Women’s Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
* Montez Ford vs. Santos Escobar
* Logan Paul to confront Rey Mysterio
