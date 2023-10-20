wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Women’s Title on the Line

October 20, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown 10-20-23 Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX tonight, with a women’s title match and more. The lineup includes:

* WWE Women’s Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
* Montez Ford vs. Santos Escobar
* Logan Paul to confront Rey Mysterio

