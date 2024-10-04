wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Last Stop Before Bad Blood
October 4, 2024 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight on the USA Network, the last show before tomorrow’s Bad Blood PLE. The lineup includes:
* Ladder Match for WWE Tag Team Championships: The Bloodline (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. DIY
* Dumpster Match: Michin vs. Chelsea Green
* Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton
* The return of AJ Styles
