Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Last Stop Before Bad Blood

WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight on the USA Network, the last show before tomorrow’s Bad Blood PLE. The lineup includes:

* Ladder Match for WWE Tag Team Championships: The Bloodline (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. DIY

* Dumpster Match: Michin vs. Chelsea Green

* Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton

* The return of AJ Styles