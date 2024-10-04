wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Last Stop Before Bad Blood

October 4, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown 10-4-24 AJ Styles Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight on the USA Network, the last show before tomorrow’s Bad Blood PLE. The lineup includes:

* Ladder Match for WWE Tag Team Championships: The Bloodline (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. DIY
* Dumpster Match: Michin vs. Chelsea Green
* Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton
* The return of AJ Styles

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Smackdown, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading