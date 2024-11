WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight on the USA Network, the last stop before tomorrow’s Crown Jewel event. The lineup includes:

* Cody Rhodes & Randy Orton vs. GUNTHER & Ludwig Kaiser

* Bianca Belair vs. Lash Legend vs. IYO SKY vs. Piper Niven

* Liv Morgan and Nia Jax go face-to-face