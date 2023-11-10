Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Bayley Addresses Damage CTRL’s Future

WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown tonight on FOX, featuring Bayley addressing the future of Damage CTRL. The group was shaken up at Crown Jewel when Kairi Sane made her WWE return and helped IYO SKY retain. Here is the updated lineup:

* Bobby Lashley vs. Carlito

* LA Knight vs. Grayson Waller

* Bayley addresses future of Damage CTRL