Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Bayley Addresses Damage CTRL’s Future
November 10, 2023 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown tonight on FOX, featuring Bayley addressing the future of Damage CTRL. The group was shaken up at Crown Jewel when Kairi Sane made her WWE return and helped IYO SKY retain. Here is the updated lineup:
* Bobby Lashley vs. Carlito
* LA Knight vs. Grayson Waller
* Bayley addresses future of Damage CTRL
