Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

November 22, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight on the USA Network, as the build continues for Survivor Series. The lineup includes:

* WWE Women’s United States Championship Tournament: Chelsea Green vs. Bianca Belair vs. Blair Davenport
* Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens go face-to-face

