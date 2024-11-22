wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
November 22, 2024 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight on the USA Network, as the build continues for Survivor Series. The lineup includes:
* WWE Women’s United States Championship Tournament: Chelsea Green vs. Bianca Belair vs. Blair Davenport
* Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens go face-to-face
