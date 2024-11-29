wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Last Stop Before Survivor Series

November 29, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown 11-29-24 Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight, the last show before tomorrow’s Survivor Series PLE. The lineup includes:

* Men’s Wargames Advantage Match: Jey Uso vs. Jacob Fatu
* WWE Women’s United States Championship Tournament: Lash Legend vs. Piper Niven vs. Michin
* Cody Rhodes vs. Carmelo Hayes
* Roman Reigns and CM Punk to have a meeting

