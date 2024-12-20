Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Tag Team Title Match and More

WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight on the USA Network, with a tag team title match and more. The lineup includes:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Bianca Belair & Naomi (c) vs. Candice LeRae & Nia Jax

* Alex Shelley vs. Johnny Gargano

* The Grayson Waller Effect with guest Braun Strowman