Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: NXT North American Title Match and More

WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown tonight, which features an NXT North American title match and more. The lineup includes:

* NXT North American Championship: Dragon Lee (c) vs. Butch

* US Title Tournament Semifinals: Kevin Owens vs. Carmelo Hayes

* US Title Tournament Semifinals: Bobby Lashey vs. Santos Escobar

* Holiday Havoc: Damage CTRL (Asuka, IYO SKY, Bayley, & Kairi Sane) vs. Michin, Zelina Vega, Shotzi, & Bianca Belair