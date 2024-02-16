wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Roman Reigns and The Rock to Appear
February 16, 2024 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown tonight on FOX, which features the return of The Rock and Roman Reigns. The lineup includes:
* Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: The Miz vs. Logan Paul
* Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Zelina Vega vs. Tiffany Stratton
* Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Kevin Owens vs. Dominik Mysterio
* Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Naomi vs. Alba Fyre
* The Rock and Roman Reigns return
More Trending Stories
- Drew McIntyre Won’t Comment on WWE Contract Rumors, Note on If He’s Signed A New Deal
- TNA Talent Send Open Letter to CEO of Anthem After Scott D’Amore’s Firing
- Jake Roberts Explains Why He Doesn’t View Shawn Michaels As An All-Time Great
- Tommy Dreamer Weighs In On Resurfaced Ashley Massaro Statement Amid Vince McMahon Allegations