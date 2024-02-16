Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Roman Reigns and The Rock to Appear

WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown tonight on FOX, which features the return of The Rock and Roman Reigns. The lineup includes:

* Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: The Miz vs. Logan Paul

* Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Zelina Vega vs. Tiffany Stratton

* Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Kevin Owens vs. Dominik Mysterio

* Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Naomi vs. Alba Fyre

* The Rock and Roman Reigns return