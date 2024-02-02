wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Road to Wrestlemania Begins
February 2, 2024 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown tonight on FOX, as the Road to Wrestlemania begins with several names advertised. The lineup includes:
* Roman Reigns returns to begin his Road to Wrestlemania
* Bayley to declare who she will challenge at Wrestlemania after Royal Rumble victory
* Logan Paul journeys to Smackdown following Royal Rumble controversy
* Cody Rhodes comes to Smackdown after Rumble victory
