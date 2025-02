WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight on the USA Network, featuring the return of The Rock. The lineup includes:

* WWE Tag Team Championship: DIY (c) vs. Pretty Deadly

* Cody Rhodes, Braun Strowman & Damian Priest vs. Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga

* Naomi vs. Liv Morgan

* Drew McIntyre vs. Jimmy Uso

* The Rock returns