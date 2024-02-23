wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre
February 23, 2024 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown tonight, which will be the go-home show before tomorrow morning’s Elimination Chamber PPV. The lineup includes:
* LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre
* The Street Profits vs. The Authors of Pain
* Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate vs. JD McDonagh & Dominik Mysterio
* Bron Breakker vs. TBD
