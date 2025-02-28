wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Last Stop Before Elimination Chamber
February 28, 2025 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight on the USA Network, the last episode before tomorrow’s Elimination Chamber. The lineup includes:
* WWE United States Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. LA Knight
* Chelsea Green vs. TBD
* Trish Stratus to appear
More Trending Stories
- Lex Luger Addresses the Passing of Miss Elizabeth, Taking Responsibility for What Happened to Her
- Note on Entrance Stage for WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto
- DDP Recalls Being Bummed About Not Having A Proper Feud With The Undertaker In WWE
- Eric Bischoff Weighs In On Reports That Shane McMahon Told Tony Khan He Wanted To Run AEW