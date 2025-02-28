wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Last Stop Before Elimination Chamber

February 28, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE SmackDown 2-28-25 - LA Knight vs Shinsuke Nakamura Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight on the USA Network, the last episode before tomorrow’s Elimination Chamber. The lineup includes:

* WWE United States Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. LA Knight
* Chelsea Green vs. TBD
* Trish Stratus to appear

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Smackdown, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading