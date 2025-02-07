wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Royal Rumble Winners to Appear

February 7, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight on the USA Network, which features more Royal Rumble fallout. The lineup includes:

* Jey Uso returns to Smackdown
* Charlotte Flair to appear
* Cody Rhodes to appear

