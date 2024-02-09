wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Logan Paul’s Next Challenger Revealed

February 9, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown 2-9-24 Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown tonight as the build to Elimination Chamber in Australia continues. The lineup includes:

* #1 Contenders For Tag Team Titles: Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne vs. DIY
* Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Bianca Belair vs. Michin
* Logan Paul finds out his next challenger for the US title

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Smackdown, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading