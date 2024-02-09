wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Logan Paul’s Next Challenger Revealed
February 9, 2024
WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown tonight as the build to Elimination Chamber in Australia continues. The lineup includes:
* #1 Contenders For Tag Team Titles: Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne vs. DIY
* Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Bianca Belair vs. Michin
* Logan Paul finds out his next challenger for the US title
