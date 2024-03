WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight on the FOX Network, which features the return of The Rock. WWE is promoting Rock possibly giving an answer to Cody Rhodes’ challenge. Rhodes has also said he will appear on the show. The lineup includes:

* Street Fight: Carlito vs. Santos Escobar

* Bayley & Dakota Kai vs. The Kabuki Warriors

* The Rock returns

* Cody Rhodes to appear