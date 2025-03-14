wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Tag Team Title Match and More
March 14, 2025 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight on the USA Network, which features a title match and more. The lineup includes:
* WWE Tag Team Championship: DIY (c) vs. The Street Profits
* Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes
* Charlotte Flair vs. B-Fab
* Cody Rhodes appears on MizTV
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Nash Expresses Confusion Over Iyo Sky Beating Rhea Ripley on WWE Raw
- JBL Explains Why the John Cena Heel Turn Isn’t on the Same Level as Hulk Hogan’s
- Tony Schiavone Recalls Dick Murdoch Working Five-Minute Main Event To Make a Flight
- Bully Ray Thinks the John Cena Heel Turn Proves That WWE’s Audience Needs to Let Things Play Out