Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Tag Team Title Match and More

March 14, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight on the USA Network, which features a title match and more. The lineup includes:

* WWE Tag Team Championship: DIY (c) vs. The Street Profits
* Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes
* Charlotte Flair vs. B-Fab
* Cody Rhodes appears on MizTV

