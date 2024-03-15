wrestling / News

Lineup for Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: The Rock Returns To Memphis

March 15, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown Logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight, which will feature The Rock’s return to Memphis. Jerry Lawler has also said he will appear at the taping, but it’s unknown if he will be on television. Here is the lineup:

* Bayley vs. Dakota Kai
* The Rock to appear
* Rey Mysterio returns

