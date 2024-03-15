wrestling / News
Lineup for Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: The Rock Returns To Memphis
March 15, 2024 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight, which will feature The Rock’s return to Memphis. Jerry Lawler has also said he will appear at the taping, but it’s unknown if he will be on television. Here is the lineup:
* Bayley vs. Dakota Kai
* The Rock to appear
* Rey Mysterio returns
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Reportedly Met With STARDOM President, STARDOM and CMLL Expected To Be Part of Forbidden Door
- Mandy Rose On If She Would Have Shaved Her Head In WWE
- Kenny Omega Addresses Darby Allin’s Controversial Glass Spot at AEW Revolution
- Larry Zbyszko Recalls Reaction To Hulk Hogan’s Heel Turn, Coming Up With Scott Hall’s WCW Debut