Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Punk, Rollins and Reigns Under One Roof

March 21, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight in Bologna, Italy, as the build continues for Wrestlemania 41. The lineup includes:

* Jade Cargill vs. Liv Morgan
* Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu
* Zelina Vega vs. Piper Niven
* CM Punk, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins under one roof

