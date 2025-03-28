Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Wrestlemania Contract Signing and More

WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight on the USA Network, as the build continues for Wrestlemania 41. The lineup includes:

* WWE United States Championship: LA Knight (c) vs. Braun Strowman

* WWE Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits (c) vs. Pretty Deadly

* Roman Reigns, CM Punk and Seth Rollins sign contract for Wrestlemania match

* Drew McIntyre to appear