Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Jade Cargill Debuts

WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight on FOX, featuring the Smackdown debut of Jade Cargill. She “signed” with the brand last week. The lineup includes:

* Wrestlemania Ladder Match Qualifier: The Street Profits vs. Grayson Waller & Austin Theory

* Wrestlemania Ladder Match Qualifier: Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate vs. Legado del Fantasma

* Bianca Belair vs. Dakota Kai

* Kevin Owens & Randy Orton vs. Pretty Deadly

* Jade Cargill to make first appearance as Smackdown superstar