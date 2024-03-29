wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Jade Cargill Debuts

March 29, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown Jade Cargill 3-29-24 Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight on FOX, featuring the Smackdown debut of Jade Cargill. She “signed” with the brand last week. The lineup includes:

* Wrestlemania Ladder Match Qualifier: The Street Profits vs. Grayson Waller & Austin Theory
* Wrestlemania Ladder Match Qualifier: Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate vs. Legado del Fantasma
* Bianca Belair vs. Dakota Kai
* Kevin Owens & Randy Orton vs. Pretty Deadly
* Jade Cargill to make first appearance as Smackdown superstar

