Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Cody Rhodes to Address Elimination Chamber

March 7, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight on the USA Network, featuring fallout from Elimination Chamber. The lineup includes:

* Cody Rhodes to address Elimination Chamber
* Jade Cargill to appear
* Randy Orton to appear

