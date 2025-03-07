wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Cody Rhodes to Address Elimination Chamber
March 7, 2025 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight on the USA Network, featuring fallout from Elimination Chamber. The lineup includes:
* Cody Rhodes to address Elimination Chamber
* Jade Cargill to appear
* Randy Orton to appear
