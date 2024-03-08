wrestling

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Cody Rhodes Will Respond To The Rock’s Challenge

March 8, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown Logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight on FOX, as the build continues for this year’s Wrestlemania. The lineup includes:

* Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross
* The Rock & Roman Reigns to appear
* Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins answer The Rock’s Wrestlemania challenge
* Logan Paul to appear

