Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Women’s Tag Gauntlet and More
April 11, 2025 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight on the USA Network, as the build continues for Wrestlemania 41. The lineup includes:
* Women’s Tag Team Gauntlet For A Title Shot at Wrestlemania: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Lyra Valkyria & Bayley vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark vs. B-Fab & Michin vs. Piper Niven & Alba Fyre vs. Maxxine Dupri & Natalya
* Rey Fenix vs. Berto
* Cody Rhodes returns
* Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre go face-to-face
