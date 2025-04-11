wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Women’s Tag Gauntlet and More

April 11, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown 4-11-25 Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight on the USA Network, as the build continues for Wrestlemania 41. The lineup includes:

* Women’s Tag Team Gauntlet For A Title Shot at Wrestlemania: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Lyra Valkyria & Bayley vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark vs. B-Fab & Michin vs. Piper Niven & Alba Fyre vs. Maxxine Dupri & Natalya
* Rey Fenix vs. Berto
* Cody Rhodes returns
* Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre go face-to-face

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Smackdown, Joseph Lee

Spotlight

More Stories

loading