Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Women’s Tag Gauntlet and More

WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight on the USA Network, as the build continues for Wrestlemania 41. The lineup includes:

* Women’s Tag Team Gauntlet For A Title Shot at Wrestlemania: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Lyra Valkyria & Bayley vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark vs. B-Fab & Michin vs. Piper Niven & Alba Fyre vs. Maxxine Dupri & Natalya

* Rey Fenix vs. Berto

* Cody Rhodes returns

* Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre go face-to-face