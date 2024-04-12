wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
April 12, 2024
WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX tonight, the first episode after Wrestlemania 40. So far, no matches have been announced. The lineup includes:
* Cody Rhodes to appear
* Bayley to appear
