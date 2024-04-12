wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

April 12, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown Logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX tonight, the first episode after Wrestlemania 40. So far, no matches have been announced. The lineup includes:

* Cody Rhodes to appear
* Bayley to appear

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Smackdown, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading