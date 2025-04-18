wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Last Stop Before Wrestlemania 41

April 18, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown 4-18-25 Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight on the USA Network, the last stop before Wrestlemania 41 tomorrow. The lineup includes:

* WWE Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits (c) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns
* Chelsea Green, Alba Fyre and Piper Niven vs. Zelina Vega, Kayden Carter & Katana Chance
* Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
* John Cena and Cody Rhodes to appear

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Friday Night Smackdown, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading