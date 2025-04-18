Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Last Stop Before Wrestlemania 41

WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight on the USA Network, the last stop before Wrestlemania 41 tomorrow. The lineup includes:

* WWE Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits (c) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns

* Chelsea Green, Alba Fyre and Piper Niven vs. Zelina Vega, Kayden Carter & Katana Chance

* Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

* John Cena and Cody Rhodes to appear