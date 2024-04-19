Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Wrestlemania Rematch and More

WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight on FOX, featuring a rematch from Wrestlemania 40 and more. The lineup includes:

* #1 Contenders Match For Undisputed WWE Championship: LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

* WWE Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Naomi

* #1 Contenders Match For Smackdown Tag Team Titles: The Street Profits vs. Legado del Fantasma vs. The Authors of Pain vs. New Catch Republic