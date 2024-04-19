wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Wrestlemania Rematch and More

April 19, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight on FOX, featuring a rematch from Wrestlemania 40 and more. The lineup includes:

* #1 Contenders Match For Undisputed WWE Championship: LA Knight vs. AJ Styles
* WWE Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Naomi
* #1 Contenders Match For Smackdown Tag Team Titles: The Street Profits vs. Legado del Fantasma vs. The Authors of Pain vs. New Catch Republic

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Smackdown, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading