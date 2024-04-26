wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: The Draft Begins
April 26, 2024 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight, which will also be the first night of the WWE Draft. The lineup includes:
* The WWE Draft begins
* Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles have a contract signing for Backlash France.
More Trending Stories
- Becky Lynch On Her Reaction Backstage After Nia Jax Punch, Jax Apologizing
- Note On Why First Swerve Strickland Promo As World Champ Was Saved For Collision
- Tony Khan Reportedly Wearing Neck Brace Backstage After AEW Dynamite Attack
- WWE Announces Draft Rules & Talent Pools, Champions on Each Brand Are Now Protected