Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: The Draft Begins

April 26, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown 4-26-24 Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight, which will also be the first night of the WWE Draft. The lineup includes:

* The WWE Draft begins
* Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles have a contract signing for Backlash France.

