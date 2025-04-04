wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Rey Fenix Debuts
April 4, 2025 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight on the USA Network, as the build continues for Wrestlemania. The lineup includes:
* Last Man Standing: Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu
* Rey Fenix debuts
* Naomi vs. B-Fab
