Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Rey Fenix Debuts

April 4, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Rey Fenix WWE Smackdown 4-4-25 Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight on the USA Network, as the build continues for Wrestlemania. The lineup includes:

* Last Man Standing: Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu
* Rey Fenix debuts
* Naomi vs. B-Fab

