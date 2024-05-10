Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: More First-Round King of the Ring Matches

WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown tonight on FOX, featuring more first-round matches in the King of the Ring tournament. The lineup includes:

* King of the Ring Tournament, First Round: Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles

* King of the Ring Tournament, First Round: Angelo Dawkins vs. Tama Tonga

* Queen of the Ring Tournament, First Round: Bianca Belair vs. Candice LeRae

* Queen of the Ring Tournament, First Round: Jade Cargill vs. Piper Niven

* Queen of the Ring Tournament, First Round: Naomi vs. Nia Jax