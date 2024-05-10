wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: More First-Round King of the Ring Matches

May 10, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown tonight on FOX, featuring more first-round matches in the King of the Ring tournament. The lineup includes:

* King of the Ring Tournament, First Round: Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles
* King of the Ring Tournament, First Round: Angelo Dawkins vs. Tama Tonga
* Queen of the Ring Tournament, First Round: Bianca Belair vs. Candice LeRae
* Queen of the Ring Tournament, First Round: Jade Cargill vs. Piper Niven
* Queen of the Ring Tournament, First Round: Naomi vs. Nia Jax

