Lineup for Tonight’s Episode of WWE Smackdown: Champion vs. Champion Contract Signing

May 17, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE smackdown Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight on FOX, with a contract singing and more tournament matches. The lineup includes:

* King of the Ring Quarterfinal Match: Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes
* King of the Ring Quarterfinal Match: LA Knight vs. Tama Tonga
* Queen of the Ring Quarterfinal Match: Bianca Belair vs. Tiffany Stratton
* Queen of the Ring Quarterfinal Match/b>: Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax
* Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul have a contract signing for their champion vs. champion match

