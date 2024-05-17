Lineup for Tonight’s Episode of WWE Smackdown: Champion vs. Champion Contract Signing

WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight on FOX, with a contract singing and more tournament matches. The lineup includes:

* King of the Ring Quarterfinal Match: Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes

* King of the Ring Quarterfinal Match: LA Knight vs. Tama Tonga

* Queen of the Ring Quarterfinal Match: Bianca Belair vs. Tiffany Stratton

* Queen of the Ring Quarterfinal Match/b>: Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax

* Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul have a contract signing for their champion vs. champion match