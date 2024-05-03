wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Last Stop Before Backlash France
May 3, 2024 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight, which is the first time ever the show will be broadcast from France. It’s the last stop before tomorrow’s Backlash France event in Lyon. The lineup includes:
* WWE Tag Team Championship: Grayson Waller & Austin Theory (c) vs. the Street Profits
* The Authors of Pain vs. New Catch Republic
* Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles go face-to-face
* The RKO Show with Randy Orton and Kevin Owens
