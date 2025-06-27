Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: John Cena Returns, Multiple Title Matches

WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, ahead of tomorrow’s Night of Champions. It will feature multiple title matches, as well as John Cena making one of his last WWE appearances. This will also be the last Smackdown before the show goes back to two hours. It airs on the USA Network. The lineup includes:

* Last Woman Standing for WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Nia Jax

* WWE Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits (c) vs. The Wyatt Sicks

* WWE Women’s United States Championship: Zelina Vega (c) vs. Giulia

* John Cena returns to Smackdown before battling CM Punk at Night of Champions