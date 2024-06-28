Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony

WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight as the build continues for next week’s Money in the Bank. The lineup includes:

* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: LA Knight vs. Logan Paul vs. Santos Escobar

* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Jade Cargill vs. Candice LeRae vs. Tiffany Stratton

* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Blair Davenport vs. Naomi vs. Indi Hartwell

* Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony