wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony
June 28, 2024 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight as the build continues for next week’s Money in the Bank. The lineup includes:
* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: LA Knight vs. Logan Paul vs. Santos Escobar
* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Jade Cargill vs. Candice LeRae vs. Tiffany Stratton
* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Blair Davenport vs. Naomi vs. Indi Hartwell
* Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony
