Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony

June 28, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown 6-28-24 Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight as the build continues for next week’s Money in the Bank. The lineup includes:

* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: LA Knight vs. Logan Paul vs. Santos Escobar
* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Jade Cargill vs. Candice LeRae vs. Tiffany Stratton
* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Blair Davenport vs. Naomi vs. Indi Hartwell
* Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony

